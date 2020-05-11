Chickens for Sale at Local Egg Farm

One local egg farm say they have now been busy selling actual birds to their customers.

WRENSHALL, Minn. – One local egg farm say they have no been busy selling actual birds to their customers.

Locally Laid Egg Company is letting people buy adolescent chickens, which are close to laying eggs. Experts say that by bringing the chickens to one’s home, you can guarantee that you have eggs.

They have about 500 prepared to sell to the public, having sold 140 birds.

“As the world becomes increasingly unsettled, as things look weirder every single day, people are going to keep reaching out for that sense of security,” said Jason Amundsen, Head Clucker at Locally Laid Egg Company.

The price for one bird is $12 but if you buy 10, you get them for $10 a piece.