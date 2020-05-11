Duluth Rowing Club Cancels 2020 Regatta

The event brings hundreds of rowers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Rowing Club announced on their Facebook page that the 2020 Duluth Regatta has been cancelled.

This year’s edition would have been the 62nd, which takes place at Park Point. The event brings hundreds of rowers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada. The Rowing Club also says their facilities will remain closed until further notice and the junior rowing program is cancelled as well.