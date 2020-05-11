Emergency Shelters and Food Shelves Get Federal Funding

Federal funds are now being funneled in to help support local food shelves and emergency shelters.

More than $300,000 in funding is now available for emergency funding and shelter in Saint Louis, Itasca, and Douglas counties through a federal act, which couldn’t have come at a better time for struggling Northlanders.

“Right now with so many people having been laid off, one of the keys about non-profits in the area is that we really want to make sure that people are accessing help when they need it,” said Dan Williams, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Northern Minnesota. “We don’t want people to try toughing it out and trying to get things and cause problems in the long run.”

Leadership from the Red Cross says funding for emergency food and shelter programs has gone down over the last several years, but this infusion of money will have a big impact on all the people laid off in the region.