Lake Superior Railroad Museum Shows Off New Locomotive

DULUTH, Minn. – In celebration of National Train Day on Sunday, the North Shore Scenic Railroad added another engine to their fleet.

The historic locomotive was built back in 1956 and had one of the first practical diesel engines.

Now, with a new paint job, the smaller and more durable locomotive is ready to take people up the North Shore.

“And we don’t have to pull one-hundred car grain trains. We only need to pull four or five, six, or seven-passenger coaches full of tourists that come to the North Shore to see our beautiful scenery,” Lake Superior Railroad Museum Executive Director, Ken Buehler says.

As for when the North Shore Scenic Railroad will be open, the museum’s board of directors will hold a meeting this Friday to determine the best course of action for the upcoming tourist season.