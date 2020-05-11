Special Birthday Party for Local Kids

Volunteers with Fuse Duluth put on a special birthday for area kids who may have had their birthday plans put on hold due to the pandemic.

The event, known as Project Party, which is an organized birthday party for the children and families living in the Steve O’Neil Apartments, looked a little different this month due to social distancing.

This year’s event included a gift delivery, where volunteers distributed a bunch of items to kids in a special box, which included confetti poppers, glow in the dark slime, balloons, and even a personalized card from a volunteer committee.

In addition to “Birthday Party in a Box,” volunteers decorated in front of the apartments with chalk art and encouraging messages.

Those organizing the event say it’s a wonderful way to give back.

“We have really come to know the families so well and so for us, we miss them, and they’re some of our favorite people,” said Martha Bremer, Director of Fuse and Leadership Duluth. “So we really wanted to show them that even though we can’t be with them in person, we are here. ”

The Project Party program was launched in the fall of 2015 and is held bi-monthly. So far, the program has celebrated more than 250 birthdays. Other local businesses also do their part in sponsoring the event, including Maurices and the Duluth Balloon Company.