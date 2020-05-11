St. Luke’s Adds Virtual Patient Visits

DULUTH, Minn.– St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth has gone virtual to meet the needs of its patients as best as they can while restrictions are in place for in-person care during the pandemic.

Today the hospital opened its Virtual Visitor’s Center where patients can connect with their families and loved ones through Zoom or FaceTime. A patient can connect while staying in their room in a designated area in the main lobby.

“It’s a very difficult time for patients, not only to be in a hospital type setting but also during these times and so for us being able to offer this is really just quite a blessing,” said Missy Francisco-Carlson, Patient Experience Program Manager at St. Luke’s.

The Virtual Visitor’s Center is open from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those hours could expand if demand grows.