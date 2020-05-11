UMD Athletics Announces Ticket Policy for 2020-21 Sports Year

Purchasers will have the option to either receive a refund for the cancelled game(s) or have a credit toward a future ticket purchase.

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the UMD Athletics department released info on their ticketing policy for the upcoming athletic year.

In a press release, the school says if for any reason any portion of the home schedules do not take place, ticket holders who purchased tickets directly through the UMD Athletics ticket office will have the option to either receive a refund for the cancelled game(s) or have a credit toward a future ticket purchase. As for season ticket holders, that information will be sent to them separately in the coming week.