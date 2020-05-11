Wicklund Reacts to End of American Legion Baseball Season

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, another staple of summer sports was taken down as the American Legion Baseball season was cancelled across the country.

I spoke with Joe Wicklund and he explained why legion baseball is so important to local players.

“If you’re a player who is dreaming about being recruited the summer after your junior year of high school, which is coming up for a lot of good players, that’s a huge, huge time. If you are a kid who’s already going to college to play baseball, this is like a fine-tuning before you head into the fall season. And if you’re a kid who is a senior who just graduated, this is it. This is your last chance to play organized baseball with your best buddies for a long time,” Wicklund said.

Wicklund added that he hopes this brings more attention to legion baseball and what it means to the local area.

“Summer baseball has always been organizations that kind of scrape by sometimes. And there’s a handful of organizations that maybe have a lot of resources and others that really have few. In some ways, this might even help places reinvest in what the summer baseball experience has meant in their community,” said Wicklund.