WLSSD Begins A Portion Of Its $2 Million Wastewater Pipe Maintenance Project

Residents should not expect any disruptions to their water services.

DULUTH, Minn. – Superior Street between 44th and 45th Avenue East is closing this week to allow the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District in Duluth to begin the first stages of restoring an existing sewer pipeline in Lakeside.

This is part of WLSSD’s two million dollar wastewater pipe maintenance project.

The pipeline services communities between Knife River and Duluth.

It carries wastewater back to the WLSSD treatment plant in Lincoln Park.

The sewer rehab project includes inserting a liner into about one mile of the existing pipe to ensure sewer services can continue properly in the future.

The method used is expected to add another thirty to fifty years to this portion of the pipeline’s lifespan, which was installed in 1967.

“We are doing this proactively. Is it starting to be in a condition we need to pay attention to it? Yes, but it’s not in a condition where it’s leaking, said the Director of Community Relations Karen Anderson. “This is what we are trying to prevent.”

The rehab project is expected to last for about six weeks.

This means interruptions are anticipated for the future including closing the Lakewalk between 40th and 45th Avenues East.

WLSSD staff say residents should not expect any disruptions to their water services.