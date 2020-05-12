2020 Duluth Monarch Festival Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Monarch butterflies will soon be fluttering back into the Northland, but there won’t be a festival to celebrate them this year.

Duluth Monarch Buddies took to social media Tuesday morning, announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Duluth Monarch Festival.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 13.

Members of the group say an outdoor plant sale is still a possibility this spring, but strict social distancing guidelines would have to be in place.

The group is also planning a large scale planting of milkweed plugs at Washington Square in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood in late May or early June.

Details regarding the planting will be announced on the Duluth Monarch Buddies Facebook page at a later date.

Click here for more information regarding Duluth Monarch Buddies.