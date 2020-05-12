A New Type Of Restaurant Opens As Pandemic Continues

DULUTH, Minn. – A new type of restaurant is now open for business in Duluth.

Blue Rock Coffee and Wine Cafe made its debut on Monday.

The restaurant serves specialty drinks such as smoothies and coffee from Duluth Coffee Company.

The food spot also offers a wide array of items on the menu such as quiche and breakfast sandwiches, which customers can order in the drive-thru.

Once the pandemic ends, the restaurant can open up its wine bar to give the best of both worlds.

With many businesses struggling to survive, the owner says it may be scary to start another restaurant during the pandemic, but he’s in it for the long haul.

“We’ve done very well over the years. This is our new niche to the market to kind of diversify what we have going on,” said Owner Rick Lampton. “We feel we’re not afraid. we are going to push forward and weather the storm.”

Blue Rock Coffee and Wine Cafe is open seven days a week until 5 p.m.