ALS Fishing Tournament To Be Held Virtually

Results will be submitted through the app FishDonkey, which is based in Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – As several future events are forced to pull the plug due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament is still going forward with a twist.

This year’s installment will be held virtually as anglers can participate from any body of water that is open for public fishing. Results will be submitted through the app FishDonkey, which is based in Minnesota.

“The format is you catch your fish and you have a bumper board, as they call it, on your boat to measure it against. You photograph it and release the fish back into the lake. And what happens is that process is automated in that app. The picture, the measurement, the person and everything gets automatically updated to the leaderboard throughout the day,” said tournament director Blake Kolquist.

The organization had big plans for this year’s tournament, which is their 25th anniversary. But participants are just glad to be able to have something to raise money for the fight against ALS.

“Everybody’s been behind this event for so long. We’ve gotten so much positive feedback on we’re so glad you can continue to do something because any dollar raised is working us closer to the goal of curing ALS. It’s been a very positive response that we’re able to do something this year, even with all the challenges that are going on,” Kolquist said.

Other changes include all participants being eligible to win over $10,000 in prizes that will be given away, regardless of finishing place. For more information, head to KolarToyotaFishing.com.