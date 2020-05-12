Cleanliness Protocols at Polling Places

In-person elections have not been common during this pandemic and polling places across Wisconsin are focusing on cleanliness protocols during the special election.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In-person elections have not been common during this pandemic, and polling places across Wisconsin are focusing on cleanliness protocols during the special election.

For instance, at the government center in Superior, they are taking extra precautions with sanitizing and wearing protective gear when handling voters.

“We have to make sure we sanitize everything after people vote,” said Shiela Matthews, election inspector. “We have to wear masks and we have gloves to wear. It’s just precaution.”

Poll workers at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College polling place say it’s about keeping people safe during this time where in-person voters are made available.

“Where we’re doing everything we can to ensure that things are safe for voters,” said Justin Hager, poll worker at WITC. “That people can participate in their democracy in a way that they don’t have to feel threatened.

Voters also can exchange materials like they typically would while voting.

“So we’re wiping down tables after every single voter uses a station,” said Hager. “We’re also providing pens that people have. They receive their pen right when they walk in and they can keep it until the very end of their voting experience so that way we’re not exchanging items regularly.”

But poll workers tell us voters have been pretty positive even with this unique environment.

“I think people have been really respectful and really responsive and so while it’s definitely intimidating, it’s definitely not ideal circumstance, it’s still exciting to be a part of making democracy happen even during what’s otherwise a pretty troubling time,” said Hager.

Along with in-person voting, absentee and curbside voting options have also been made available for this election.