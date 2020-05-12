Fauci Warns of ‘Serious Problems’ if States Reopen too Soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says states that ignore the national guidelines for reopening the economy run the risk of spikes in coronavirus cases that may turn into new outbreaks.

“The consequences could be really serious,” Fauci tells the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions committee. Problems will escalate if states do not have the hospital capacity to treat patients and to isolate people exposed to the virus.

“There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances … you will some cases appear,” as communities reopen, Fauci said. The guidelines are based on 14 days of gradually decreasing cases.

Fauci spoke by video conference to the hearing. He is self-quarantining after a White House staffer testified positive for the virus.