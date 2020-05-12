Free Culvers Meals Given to Workers at St. Luke’s

DULUTH, Minn. – One fast-food business provided free meals to healthcare workers across the region.

Culvers donated more than 100 meals to St. Luke. The Two Harbors and Ashland locations will also be donating meals.

Business owners say it’s a good way to show their gratitude.

“I enjoy giving back,” said Beth Fritsche, owner of Culvers in Duluth. “I think it’s important to show each other how we can support one another during these tough times. So I think it’s important as both an individual and a business be able to give back to the people who are providing so much for us during these tough times.

The meals included burgers, chicken tenders, and classic sides like fries and cheese curds.