Great Outdoors: Superior Hiking Trail

The hundreds of miles of trail allows people to run, hike or bike.

DULUTH, Minn. – While we wait for gyms to re-open, many people are hitting the trails for their daily exercise.

“You can’t really go to the gym right now so just trying to stay fit. We try to get out every couple of days and do some hiking,” said Greyson, Shannon and Antonin Proulix.

Some are vising the Superior Hiking Trail for the first time.

“We went out there to the state park over there, Jay Cooke state park, and then we’re going to do this one and then one of the city parks in Duluth,” Ky Helmich said, who was visiting with his wife.

While are Northland natives are regular visitors.

“We’ve been here two other times. Once when it was snowing, there was still snow on the ground,” the Proulix said.

The hundreds of miles of trail allows people to run, hike or bike.

“Met quite a few people. Some on bikes, some on hikes, some out with their kids,” Helmich said.

And lets visitors experience the different areas of nature.

“The trails were a little more rugged and some people got to soak their feet in the little waterfalls which is kind of nice because a lot of times you can’t get close to the waterfalls,” Helmich said.

“I like the steep rocks where it went really steep. I just liked the lots of nature and pretty long trail,” the Proulix added.

Giving everyone something to enjoy.