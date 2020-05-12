LSC to Bring in Select Students to Finish Degrees

DULUTH, Minn.– As finals week approaches for many schools across the country, students will be wrapping up their semesters online. But some programs still need to have hands-on learning to meet certification requirements.

With Governor Walz’s latest executive order Monday, students in certain programs are able to get back in the classroom and finish their degrees.

“We are going to do this right and we are going to do it safely,” said Daniel Fanning, VP of External Relations for LSC.

The move came as a surprise to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System. They have been pushing for a way to help student’s finish their programs at MNSCU schools like Lake Superior College.

“We want to help those local employers. Even though there’s been some economic downturn in the last couple weeks, we know eventually those jobs are going to come back. So we want these students to get graduated, to get completed so they can help fill those workforce needs,” said Fanning.

While schools are using distance learning to teach during the pandemic, not every program can be taught virtually. Students also need to get certified from other organizations as well as their school.

And without a chance to come in and get hours, many students who are just a handful of hours away from completing their program would have to wait for months before earning their degrees.

Because of the governor’s new order, schools like LSC can now bring back a select group of students in critical sector classes. This will help almost 250 LSC students graduate on time and enter the workforce during the pandemic.

“This will not be business as usual. It will be done in a very different setting, really really focusing on, exclusively focusing on the students who only need a few more hours to get those requirements in to graduate.”

Students will be assessed on a case by case basis. Students would finish their requirements by themselves or with a limited number of people.

One of those students is Gerald Eugene, a welding student at LSC who plans to finish up his degree this spring.

“It’s pretty hard, because with being a welder, everything is hands on,” said Eugene. “It feels good because for the past two years you’re like ‘Oh I hope I get the good grades.’ and now it’s more like ‘I hope I can get a job now.’”

LSC says they are still waiting to decide on plans for the summer and fall semesters.