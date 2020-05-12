No Positive COVID-19 Cases So Far From Pop-Up Testing in Two Wisconsin Counties

NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN– COVID-19 testing that was done in partnership with the state of Wisconsin, the National Guard, and local healthcare providers turned up all negative results in two Northwestern Wisconsin counties for those who were tested last week, with some results still pending.

According to the Douglas County Department of Health and Human Services, all 171 people who went to the drive-thru testing site in Solon Springs on May 6th tested negative for COVID-19.

Ashland County and the Bad River Band of Lake Superior partnered together to assist the National Guard with testing. Health officials say out of roughly 150 tests completed on May 7th in Ashland County, all results came back negative for COVID-19. However, there are still some tests with pending results.

The Ashland County Health Department said that Wisconsin residents traveled from multiple counties to get tested at the pop-up site. Additionally, members of the Red Cliff and Bad River tribes were also tested.

“A lack of positive cases as a result of this event doesn’t mean we’re in the clear- it means we are doing a great job of limiting contacts and need to keep social distancing,” Pam Feustel with Bad River Health and Wellness, and Elizabeth Szot with the Ashland Co. Health Department, were quoted as saying in a press release.

Outside of the testing from the pop-up events, Douglas County has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Ashland County has two.

To find the latest information on upcoming COVID-19 pop-up testing events, click here.