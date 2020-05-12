Republican Tom Tiffany Wins Former Rep. Sean Duffy’s Congressional Seat

(District 7 - Tom Tiffany (R))

WISCONSIN- Wisconsin Republican state senator Tom Tiffany has won former Representative Sean Duffy’s seat in the 7th district special election.

With 99% of precincts reporting, Tiffany won 57.26% of the vote, with 108,570 ballots cast in his favor compared to his Democratic challenger, Tricia Zunker, who took home 42.74% of the votes with 81,026 ballots cast for her on Tuesday.

Since this was a special election, Tiffany will now hold the congressional seat for the rest of the year, but will have to run again in November if he wants to secure the next two-year term.

It is unclear if Zunker plans to run again in November.