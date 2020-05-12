Superior’s Noah Benson Commits to UWS Men’s Soccer Team

Benson says he's very excited to join one of the top men's soccer programs, led by head coach Joe Mooney.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – When high school athletes decide to continue their athletic careers in college, some have to move to another city, another state or sometimes another country. For superior’s Noah Benson, he’s just going down the road.

This past weekend, Benson signed his National Letter of Intent to join the UWS men’s soccer team. The center back put pen to paper in a special Zoom meeting with his family and friends watching as he made his decision official.

“It was important to have my family and I had a couple close friends there because they’ve been there. I’ve been playing soccer since I was four so to have everybody there was nice to be able to share that experience with all my family and friends. We have a lot of pride in our home city so it’s just being able to support locally. Yeah it will be nice to stick around,” Benson said.

Benson says he’s very excited to join one of the top men’s soccer programs, led by head coach Joe Mooney.

“He’s just a great guy, super welcoming and nice. I’ve met a couple of the players, too. It was just a nice feeling to meet all those guys and they’re extremely welcoming. And the environmental science program there at UWS was another reason that pushed me. It just seemed it fit,” said Benson.