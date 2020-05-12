Trump Says Americans Could see a Second Round of Stimulus Payments

President Trump said Monday his administration is considering a second round of coronavirus stimulus payments.

“We’re talking about that,” Trump said when asked about a Democratic proposal to send another round of relief checks.

“We’re talking about that with a number of different people. We’re talking about a payroll tax,” the president said. “I want to see various things, but we’re talking about that. We’re negotiating with the Democrats.”

Phase 3 of coronavirus stimulus, signed into law in late March, included $1,200 payments to many individuals.

Trump has repeatedly called for payroll tax cuts to be included in Phase 4 of the coronavirus stimulus.

In Phase 3, employers received a payroll tax cut, but the president is working to ensure that employees are covered by that tax cut in Phase 4 — especially as individuals become eligible to return to work.

Trump has also repeatedly called for Phase 4 stimulus, which he said could amount to another $2 trillion, to focus on infrastructure.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decade’s long-awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump tweeted April 17. “It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”

Trump on Friday said he was in “no rush” to negotiate the next phase of a coronavirus stimulus bill.

“I can’t say that we’re in a rush. We were in a rush to get the money out to people, now we have gotten the money out,” the president said, referring to the $2.2 trillion stimuli he signed into law in late March. The small business stimulus was replenished with another almost $500 billion in late April.

The House has yet to unveil its massive fifth round of coronavirus relief– another multi-trillion dollar bill– but Democrats have been eyeing more direct payments to Americans or expanded unemployment benefits, as well as more help for small businesses, and a major focus on funding for state and local governments.

Many Republicans have been skeptical about bailouts for “poorly run” states with large pension deficits and other financial issues that predate coronavirus.

“Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as an example) and cities, in all cases Democrat-run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help?” the president tweeted.

Meanwhile, progressive Democrats led by Sen. Bernie Sanders have been advocating not just for the second round of direct payments but for $2,000 monthly payments for the duration of the pandemic.

A proposal set forth by Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., would provide every American with a debit card which would be replenished with $2,000 every month during the coronavirus pandemic and $1,000 per month for one year following the pandemic.