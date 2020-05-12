Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, May 12

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 12,494 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 23 new deaths bringing the death total to 614 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 120,834 tests have been completed to date.

There are 8,223 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 1,799 patients have required hospitalization and 496 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 496 patients, 199 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 65

Cook: 0

Itasca: 35 – 2 deaths

Koochiching: 2

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 96 – 12 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 11

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 4

Gogebic: 4 – 1 death

On Tuesday morning Itasca County Health and Human Services announced the deaths of two Itasca County residents due to COVID-19.

Health officials in the county wrote in a press release that details of the deaths were unavailable at this time.

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 10,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 409 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan