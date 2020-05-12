Vote on Iron Range Schools Consolidation Tonight

VIRGINIA, Minn.– A vote is set tonight on the Iron Range which could lead to a clearer path forward for schools in Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia to consolidate.

Last May, a vote was approved to build a new high school and two elementary schools between these range schools. Tonight’s vote would then officially combine the districts, rather than keeping them separate.

School leadership says if it is approved it could help with future funding.

“What we are trying to do is to get all of those practices with the elementary kids all the way to the high school so it flows smoother together,” said Dr. Noel Schmidt, Superintendent for Virginia Public Schools.

Polls close on the range at 8 p.m. tonight. It’s expected however that most people voted absentee.