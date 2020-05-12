WI Department Of Transportation Waives Road Test For Teen Drivers

Due to the pandemic, the DMV now has a backlog of more than 15,000 road test requests.

WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently implemented a new pilot program allowing people under the age of 18 to get their license online during the pandemic.

The organization is now waiving the road test for 16 and 17-year-olds who completed the required training such as driver education courses.

Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles typically conducts more than 2,000 road tests a week and 65% of those are for drives under the age of 18.

Officials say about 10,000 of those requests are eligible for the road test waiver.

“We, of course, have been hearing from a lot of parents and students that they are very anxious to get their license. We also know that there is an economic impact. we know that there are going to be places still hiring and so transportation is important to get to a job, ” said DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman. “So offering this safe alternative for parents who are comfortable, we thought this was a responsible choice.

New Wisconsin drivers would be issued a probationary license.

In order to qualify for the waiver, the drivers must hold a learner’s permit for at least six months without any violations.

They must also complete behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instructor and at least 30 hours of driving with a parent or sponsor.