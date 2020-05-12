Wilderness Take Three in NAHL Supplemental Draft; Local Selections Include Greenway’s Troumbly, East’s Paine

The Bismarck Bobcats selected Greenway's Ben Troumbly with the 21st pick and Corpus Christi took former Duluth East defenseman Hunter Paine at #38.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The NAHL Supplemental Draft took place Tuesday and the Minnesota Wilderness had three selections.

With the 14th pick, the wilderness selected Evan Bushy of Thief River Falls. At #74, they took forward Carter Primo Self, who played last season for the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the BCHL. Two picks later, the Wilderness selected Mitchell Joss, who posted 71 points last season with the Winnipeg Blues of the MJHL.

And we had a pair of Northland selections as well. The Bismarck Bobcats selected Greenway’s Ben Troumbly with the 21st pick. And Corpus Christi took former Duluth East defenseman Hunter Paine at #38.