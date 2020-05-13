148th Fighter Wing Honors Frontline Workers With Flyover

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s called Operation American Resolve and it’s a way members of the 148th fighter wing can show their appreciation for people, like healthcare workers, who are answering the call during these difficult times.

“We’ve also got people like our first responders, our cops, our fire fighters. Even people running the supply chain out there with our groceries, essential utilities and gasoline,” 148th Fighter Wing Commander, Chris Blomquist says.

Last week, the 148th conducted the first round of statewide flyovers in the southern half of the state to support nurses appreciation week.

Now, they are doing it in a familiar neck of the woods.

“We get to spend a lot more time up here in the Northland. Under our local airspace’s in our backyard with all the local people who have supported us over the years,” Blomquist says.

The route was part of a routine training mission allowing the F-16’s to travel on low-level areas in the U.P, Northwest Wisconsin and other locations in the Twin Ports.

“Making sure that we are flying over a little city along the way and they have a clinic or a hospital, that we are able to fly over for that as well,” 148th Fighter Wing Captain, Beth Hovland says.

For Wisconsin resident Beth Hovland, this fly over is just a little way she and the rest of the 148th can say thank you.

“We’re hoping people are able to get outside a little bit and have a smile to their day,” Hovland says.