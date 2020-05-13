Care Packages Delivered to Preschool Families

DULUTH, Minn. – Whether it’s sidewalk chalk or bubbles for the kids or handsanitizer and masks for the parents, it’s all about giving for Duluth school’s porch drop event.

Preschool teachers, family advocates, and paraprofessionals came together to build and deliver care packages to Duluth preschool families. Those involved say it’s great to see all the kids since school was moved online for the rest of the school year.

“The hardest thing about this whole process has been just we miss our kids and I hear from parents, we just miss the teachers and being out of school and being with their friends,” said Amanda Goodreau, a preschool teacher for the Duluth school district.

However, giving care packages is little in comparison to actually being face to face with their students.

“It’s kind of hard for them because they’re four and five years old so they don’t understand that they don’t give us a hug and we tell them we want to hug you but we’re gonna wave at you!” said Goodreau. “And we’re doing some online stuff with them but nothing like seeing their little faces in person.”

Parents of the preschool children expressed gratitude for the care packages saying the teachers and staff went above and beyond what is expected.

“I think it’s amazing what the teachers and the school district are doing even though there’s crazy times happening right now, they’re still willing to go out of their way and bring packages,” said parent Ian LaFont.

Seven elementary schools participated in the event, including Stowe, Laura MacArthur, and Piedmont. Funding was provided by some leftover funding in the school’s budget.