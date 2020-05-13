Duluth East Hosts Drive-Thru Cap & Gown Pickup

DULUTH, Minn. – Students around the nation are missing out memorable events like graduation

Duluth East High School leaders are giving their students something to remember as they participated in a special drive-thru event to pick up their caps and gowns.

The Class of 2020 at Duluth East may not get the chance to physically walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The school is ensuring these students aren’t missing out on the feeling of accomplishment that goes along with completing high school.

Dozens of cars pulled along the drive-thru to allow students to grab their cap and gowns.

Students were welcomed by the teachers they have come to know over the last four years.

Even the school mascots showed up to bring the spirit of graduation alive.

But in the midst of the celebration, emotions still ran high as many students and staff are seeing each other for the first time since schools closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Its been a really emotional day for all of us. There have been kids in tears and parents have been in tears. Staff is having a hard time not being able to hug students. It really drives home how hard it is for us to be apart,” said Principal Danette Saboe.

This is not the way students wanted to end their school year, but as the pandemic continues, they are appreciative of the lengths the school is taking to make sure the class of 2020 feels special.

“It is kind of a bittersweet moment because I remember watching all other seniors walk across the stage. We’ve been going to school for so many years for that moment to be taken away,” said Quinn Clark. “It’s still a good way and I am really happy we have a school that would do this for us.”

No matter how different this experience may be Duluth East High School faculty members want students to know how proud they are of the strength students are conveying as they deal with this new normal.

Duluth East is still expected to host the senior picnic in the near future