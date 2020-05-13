Duluth Fourth of July Fireworks Postponed Until Labor Day

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has decided to postpone the annual Fourth of July fireworks at Bayfront Park until Labor Day.

The decision was announced by Duluth’s director of public administration Jim Filby during the City of Duluth’s weekly press conference.

“One early July event that will not be able to proceed as usual is the Fourth of July fireworks at Bayfront. We are postponing that event until Labor Day. As many as ten thousand people per year attend that event and we cannot responsibly hold this event this year until the threat of Coronavirus has substantially decreased,” said Filby.

Filby said they are following the lead of many other park agencies across the state in canceling or postponing the Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.

Other summer events that have been prohibited until at least July 1 include Movies in the Park, events at Bayfront Festival Park, and the Chester Park concert series.

