Duluth Native, Former Bulldog Andy Welinski Reacts to AHL Cancellation

The former UMD Bulldog currently mans the blueline for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the NHL continues to find a way to get back on the ice, earlier this week its top minor league system, the American Hockey League cancelled the remainder of their season, including the playoffs. Duluth native Andy Welinski was among those who were told to stay home.

“I think the hardest part was just not knowing a lot. But the people that are supposed to inform you, they also didn’t know. It’s hard to keep that in mind. I think it’s definitely different being back in Duluth now this time of year in the spring,” said Welinski.

The Duluth East alum has 33 NHL games under his belt, but he admits it’s tough to balance wanting to get back on the ice and understanding what’s going on in the world.

“I think that’s part of the ability of a professional athlete is being able to react to those times. This is obviously a little bit unprecedented. But I think it’s important to get a schedule and try to stick to it. And if it takes a little longer than it has to, you continue to do that schedule and I think that’s the thing we’re focusing on right now,” Welinski said.