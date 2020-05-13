Former St. Louis County Social Worker Pleads Guilty to Sex Assault Charge

DULUTH, Minn.-A former St. Louis County social worker accused of demanding sex from a female client has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct.

Michael Bryant, 47, allegedly forced his female client to strip naked, get down on her knees and beg for forgiveness.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told authorities that if she did not have sex with Bryant he would threaten to take her children away from her.

He will be sentenced July 13.