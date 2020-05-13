Fourth Of July Fireworks Postponed Until Labor Day Weekend

Fourth Fest brings nearly 10,000 people to Duluth to celebrate the holiday.

DULUTH, Minn – As the city continues to help slow the spread of the coronavirus Duluth city officials announced Wednesday the annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Bayfront Park is being postponed until labor day weekend.

City officials say they have looked into other alternatives including possibly doing the fireworks display at park point beach.

But in the end, postponing the event was the responsible choice as large gatherings are still being prohibited.

“We cannot responsibly hold this event this year until the threat of the coronavirus has substantially decreased. we are following the lead of most similar parks agencies across the state,” said Director of Public Administration Jim Filby Williams.

Several other summer events including Movies in the Park and Bayfront Park festivities are being prohibited until at least July 1st.