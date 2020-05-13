Gov. Walz to Provide Update on Minnesota’s Stay Home Order Tonight

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday morning that he will give an update to Minnesotan’s about the state’s response to COVID-19 during a live address at 6:00 p.m.

Walz is expected to extend his peacetime state of emergency order until June 12.

The governor has used his emergency powers to order Minnesotans to stay home, and to close bars, restaurants, schools, and non-essential businesses since the end of March.

The order expires Wednesday. Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said the governor has used his emergency powers well and needs to retain them to respond quickly to developments.

But Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, of Crown, said it’s time to let those powers expire.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 695 new confirmed cases and 23 deaths statewide, lifting the state’s case count to 12,494 and its death toll to 614.

The 6:00 p.m. address will stream live on Fox 21 and on the governor’s YouTube page.