Governor Evers Issues Statement Reacting to Stay-At-Home Order Being Struck Down

(Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a statement on Wednesday night reacting to the state Supreme Court’s decision to strike down his stay-at-home order.

The statement adds that the Wisconsin Department of Health will now be required to go through a “rulemaking process” to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the office of Governor Tony Evers:

“Up until now, Wisconsin was in a pretty good place in our battle against COVID-19. We had reached almost all our gating criteria. We had opened up 14,000 small businesses across the state, putting 90,000 folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state who banded together, stayed home, and stayed safe,” said Gov. Evers. “Despite that good work, Republican legislators have convinced 4 justices to throw our state into chaos.

“We cannot let today’s ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months. We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel, because folks, deadly viruses don’t wait around for politicians and bureaucrats to settle their differences or promulgate rules.

“This virus has killed more than 400 of our family members, friends, and neighbors and thousands more across our state are sick. I am disappointed in the decision today, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state. After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same.”