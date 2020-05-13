Hayward Tourism Staying Strong During Pandemic

HAYWARD, Wis.– As summer gets closer small towns like Hayward who rely on summer tourism are trying to navigate their way through the pandemic.

The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce has been giving local businesses and the community updates to help them work through the Safer at Home Order. They’re sad to see their big summer events like the Lumberjack World Championships and the Muskie Festival won’t be happening this summer.

The Chamber of Commerce says they are confident that other businesses in town are going to be ready to go for summer.

“We’re going to miss them but the good thing and what we’re having to focus on is all of the other reasons people love coming to Hayward,” said Chris Ruckdaschel, Executive Director for Hayward Area Chamber Of Commerce. “The great thing about that is we feel they can do it in a very responsible and socially distant way.”

Hayward is also finishing construction to the town’s Main Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony will happen in the next couple weeks.