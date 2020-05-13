Live: Walz to Address Minnesotans on Next Steps in COVID-19 Fight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz plans to describe the next steps in Minnesota’s fight against COVID-19 Wednesday evening after health officials released updated modeling — couched in caveats — that shows the potential effects of various scenarios he could choose.

The Democratic governor is expected to extend his emergency declaration, which expires Wednesday. He may also discuss the future of his stay-at-home order, which expires Monday.