Local Hayward Businesses Serve Free Lunch to First Responders

HAYWARD, Wis.– As the fight against Coronavirus goes on, first responders are still out there keeping their communities safe.

A couple are businesses got together to show their appreciation for local first responders.

“We so appreciate our first responders. We can’t say thank you enough,” said Margaret Winter, an agent at Armstrong Insurance Agency.

Armstrong Insurance Agency and Lynn’s Custom Meats were serving free meals for first responders in Sawyer County.

The two businesses were dishing up brats, potato salad, and cookies. Lynn’s Custom Meat’s normally does lunches like these during the summer and this is one way to keep that tradition going during the pandemic.

Samuel Winter was one of the volunteers helping out. He’s glad to lend a hand and has a message for area first responders.

“Thank you for your service and everything you’ve did for our community,” said Samuel Winter. “Because they work hard for everything they do and what they do.”

Margaret Winter knows it’s been a difficult time for first responders lately. And this is one way they can say thank you for all their hard work.

“They’re our local superheroes,” said Margaret Winter. “As insurance agents and as community members, it’s great for us to give back to the people that protect our community and our customers and our friends and neighbors in our community.”

First responders were happy to enjoy their free meal and very appreciative of the support they’re getting from the community during this time.

“It’s very phenomenal that Sawyer County reaches out and local food place does this for us. It’s very nice, especially during these times where people are laid off,” said Darick Jensen, a Firefighter for the Town of Hayward’s Fire Department.

Today, lunches were also sold for the public during. Those funds will be donated to help the county’s canine foundation.