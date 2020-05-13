Minnesota Wilderness Make The Best of Virtual Draft Process

The Wilderness added defenseman Evan Bushy and forwards Carter Primo Self and Mitchell Joss.

CLOQUET, Minn. – This week, the NAHL Supplemental Draft took place and the Minnesota Wilderness came away with three players and a new sense of what the future holds in terms of putting together a team virtually.

The team had nine people involved in the draft process, including head coach Jon Vallaincourt and general manager Dave Boitz. None of them were together in person. Instead, they used zoom to discuss their picks and make their official selections.

“It was different obviously having just everyone doing it virtually, but we have to make it work with everything going on today and just the circumstances. It’s just one of those things where you got to make it work in the moment. But the draft went well for us. I think we did a nice job with it and we’re definitely excited for the rest of the summer,” said Vallaincourt.

