Shooting Suspect Sought in Grand Rapids Case

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-Grand Rapids police are on the lookout for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Friday, May 8.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Charles Anthony Olsen of Grand Rapids. His whereabouts are unknown.

He is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 22-year-old woman after she was dropped off at the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. She had a gunshot wound to her chest, which was non-life threatening. She has since been released from the hospital.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Itasca Street.

If you have any information on the case, contact police right away.