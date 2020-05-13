Sky Harbor Airport Project Update

DULUTH, Minn. – The third phase of the Sky Harbor Airport project has begun in Duluth.

It’s the final phase for the project, which began in 2017.

The main premise for the project is to protect the old growth forest at Park Point while also reconstructing the runway.

“It’s pretty bittersweet,” said Brandon Twedt, a project manager and project engineer for the Sky Harbor Airport project. “We’ve all invested a lot of time and effort into this and to see the runway closed. The runway is actually gone now.”

There are other stakeholders in the project, including the FAA and MnDOT Aeronautics. The project has been in the planning process for the past eight years.