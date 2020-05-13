Tips for Keeping Ticks From Latching on to Your Pets

The CDC Recommends Using Preventative Products to Avoid Tickborne Diseases

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s that time of year again! Creepy, crawly ticks are back out and ready to latch on to you and your pets.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines are not available for most of the tick-borne diseases that animals can get.

That’s why local vets say it’s important for pet owners to use preventative products on animals.

Oral products are available from your local vet, and topical products that are just as effective can also be purchased at your local store or veterinary clinic.

Tick bites can often be difficult to detect.

Signs of sickness such as Lyme disease may not appear on your animal for 7 – 21 days or longer after the tick bite.

“We’ve got a lot better options than ever before, there’s a number of different safe products available for pet owners to use. We used to have flea and tick collars that didn’t have the same safety margins as the products do today,” said Dr. Robert McClellan with Superior Animal Hospital.

It’s recommended you watch your animal closely for changes in behavior or appetite if you suspect the pet has been bitten by a tick.

Check animals regularly and keep grassy areas near your home cut short to help reduce tick habitats.

Click here for more information regarding ticks and your pets from the CDC.