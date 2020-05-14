Bailey Friday to Continue Family Tradition for St. Scholastica Soccer Team

Friday says growing up with two goal-scorers as her older siblings has definitely shaped her into the player she is today.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the CSS women’s soccer team released their recruiting class for next season, which included Duluth native Bailey Friday.

The goalkeeper says she initially wanted to break off from the family tradition and go to college somewhere on the East coast. But she soon realized that CSS was the perfect place to be.

“It’s very stressful to have to live up to my dad playing there, my mom and both of my older siblings. I feel like I need to do just as good, or even better as them. Can’t hurt the family name so it’s going to be very stressful,” Friday said.

Her brother Nolan currently plays on the men’s team and her sister Morgan is the reigning UMAC Player of the Year on the women’s team. Bailey says growing up with them has definitely shaped her into the player she is today.

“They’ve always been very good and I was just the little sister. They of course were forwards and goal-scorers. And I always would be thrown in the net and getting kicked at all the time so that’s how I became a goalie. That’s just how I remember always playing with them in the yard,” said Friday.