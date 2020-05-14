CHUM Food Shelf Seeking Donations For New Vehicle

The organization is looking for donations to upgrade their pickup vehicle to meet demand.

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM food shelf continues to stay open for anyone with food insecurities.

Since the pandemic started, the organization began doing a curbside system where people can pick up pre-made boxes of food.

Now, with the food shelf receiving close to sixty-thousand pounds of items over the last two months.

“Something bigger and more reliable. Something that can withstand the loads we are picking up. So our ultimate goal by the end of June is $15,000,” CHUM Distributive Services Director, Scott Van Daele says.

Chum’s food shelf is open Wednesday’s and Friday’s 10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

If you would like to donate, click here: Chum Food Shelf