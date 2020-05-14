Drummond Area School District Leaders Surprise Graduates With Signs

DRUMMOND, Wis. — On Thursday, seniors graduating from the Drummond Area School District got a nice surprise from some school administrators.

The high school principal Kristen Lamb and district administrator John Knight went out and delivered personalized signs for each student, congratulating them on the milestone.

“This is a great bunch of young adults and this project was worth every mile!” Lamb said.

Driving around the school district, the pair wanted to make sure none of the students felt like they were forgotten.

“While we can’t honor the graduates in a traditional way this year, we hope that this token of our recognition of their hard work and success finds a special meaning for them,” Knight said.