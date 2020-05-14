East High School Celebrates Graduates with Private Walks Across Stage

Grads got to walk across the stage on Thursday with only close family watching one graduate at the time in the school's auditorium.

DULUTH, Minn. – Graduation day for Duluth East seniors normally involves more than one thousand cheering friends and family at the DECC.

Instead, walking across the stage was done on Thursday with only close family watching one graduate at the time in the school’s auditorium.

Graduates were allotted around ten minutes to say goodbye to their high school career.

“Even though I don’t get to do it with my class I still get to do it,” said Kiya Loof who is attending St. Cloud State University in the fall.

Some graduates were actually excited to celebrate the closing of this chapter on their lives with a private ceremony.

“That’s one of the things that I’m kind of enjoying is that it’s very personal there’s a little bit less anxiety involved,” said Loof.

Other students echoed that there is a lot less pressure when everyone isn’t watching.

“I kind of find it cool because I didn’t really want to do it in front of 1600 people. I like that if you trip you can go right back and do it again nobody has to know,” said Lynden Huebsch and Abby Beyer who are both graduating.

Parents were able to even get professional photos taken after the graduate received their diploma cover.

Students then signed a banner and moved their tassels.

Students said they liked the fact the school took the time to make sure they were celebrated.

“Even though we have a pandemic going on it really means a lot to me that they thought it up and still have graduation even though…this experience is just as good as it would have been if we were at the DECC,” said Annabelle and Nick Stowman who are going to LSC next year.

Above all, the individual ceremonies allowed students to get the recognition they deserve for the hard years of work.

“I’ve been to 13 different high schools military kid I/ve had my own share of issues throughout high school and getting to this day I never thought it would actually happen so…today is so special to me,” said Huebsch.

Duluth East and Denfeld are both doing these private graduations over the course of several days.