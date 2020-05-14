Expert: Home Sales Rising in Duluth Area

DULUTH, Minn. – One local business has been busy with customers for weeks due to be considered an essential business.

Stewart Title is still closing refinances and purchasing and doing reporters for lenders. Leadership from that group says they have been swamped with customers, which indicates home sales are on the rise.

“We’ve stayed very busy, the rates have gone down, so people have been refinancing and purchasing as fast as they can,” said Susan Wandersee, Escrow Officer for the Minnesota division at Stewart Title Company.

Officials say they are doing their best to keep social distancing precautions, especially with parking, for the business located at the Matterhorn Mall in Duluth.