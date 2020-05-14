Gondik Law Speedway to Open After Court Strikes Down Stay-at-Home Order

The speedway is planning to have a practice this weekend and kick off their racing season next week.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With last night’s stunning news in the state of Wisconsin, which among other thing lifted the restrictions on mass gatherings, what does this mean for the Gondik Law Speedway in Superior? Well drivers might be able to start their engines very soon.

Thursday, organizers met with officials from Douglas County to make sure there wasn’t any local restrictions that would prevent races from happening. For now, they have been told there is no set limit to how many people can attend, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

“There really is no restriction, other than the fact to be safe. That’s going to give us the restriction of how many people can we fit in a certain area and when that area is filled, we’re going to have to say that’s it. We also have a 2,000-capacity grandstand in the front. We have stands in the backside. We have the whole pit area and this huge backstretch that can fit 400-500 people. It’s just a matter of positioning people in the right spots,” said board member Joe Stariha.

The Gondik Law Speedway is planning to have a practice this weekend and kick off their racing season next week. That information will be updated on their Facebook page within the next few days.