Health Department Urges Caution as Safer-At-Home Order Is Dropped

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Public health officials in northwest Wisconsin are urging businesses and customers to be cautious and smart without the Safer-At-Home order as the COVID-19 virus is still very much alive.

Today in Superior, the Superior-Douglas County Health Department outlined guidelines for restaurants and bars to follow to help avoid new cases of Coronavirus.

Officials want tables to be six feet apart with a maximum of six people per table. And if people are buddied up to a bar, they should sit two bar stools apart. People can sit next to each other if they’re from the same household. Health officials are urging businesses to following opening guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

If officials track potential new COVID-19 cases back to a bar or restaurant that didn’t follow the guidelines, that business could be shut down by the county.

“We’re learning as we go I would just like people to be patient with that,” said Kathy Ronchi, Health Officer for Superior-Douglas County Health Department. “We’re going to try to meet everybody’s needs. We want people to be safe. The virus is still here it’s not gone.”

Health officials want gatherings of any kind outside of bars and restaurants to be no more than 20 people for the next 14 days to see if any new COVID-19 cases pop up in the county. If they don’t, gatherings could increase to somewhere around 50 people with social distancing.