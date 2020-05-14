Mall of America Retail Stores to Reopen June 1

The Mall of America will reopen its retail stores on June 1, the company announced Thursday.

The Governor of Minnesota announced Wednesday that the current stay-at-home order will expire Sunday and be replaced by an order allowing retailers to open stores at 50 percent capacity.

Although many stores would be allowed to open Monday, the Mall said opening June 1 will allow its tenants the time to rehire staff, train them and prepare stores with additional cleaning and social distancing standards.

Not all retailers will reopen June 1, however, the mall said.

“We understand it may be long before some are ready to reopen,” the company said in the announcement.

We're excited to announce our retail stores will reopen with limited hours beginning June 1. Our restaurants + attractions will remain closed at this time.

All dining and attractions will stay closed until state health officials offer further guidance. Restaurants can still operate curbside and delivery services.

The mall says it is doing the following in order to ensure distancing in common areas:

Implementing social distancing signage

Redirecting foot traffic, using specific doors for entering and exiting

Enhanced cleaning procedures

Modified operating hours

Limiting access to 50 percent capacity

Reconfigured seating

The mall is home to 175 small businesses and hundreds more national and global brands.