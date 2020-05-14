Maurices Lays Off 39 Employees

DULUTH, Minn. — Maurices has had to make cuts on the corporate level due to the pandemic.

On April 27th, the company let go of 39 employees who worked in the Duluth office, the Design Center team in New York, and the field leadership team.

A spokesperson with the company added that all employees who were laid off were offered severance packages.

The company has approximately 8,200 employees, with the spokesperson adding that the layoffs affected less than one percent of its workforce.

Some corporate employees still with the company have taken temporary pay cuts, while the CEO, George Goldfarb, has chosen to forego his salary during the pandemic.

Maurices furloughed employees at its retail locations in mid-March after stores shut down due to COVID-19.

Additionally, 20% of the company’s home office employees were furloughed. The majority of them are expected to return to work by June 1st.